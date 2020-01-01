First Day Hike - Corona
Jan 1, 2020 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Make a hike at Hartford Beach State Park your first adventure of 2020. Snowshoes, cross country skis, hot chocolate, cider and snacks provided.
|Location:
|Warming Shelter by Beach Area, Hartford Beach State Park
|Map:
|13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD
|Phone:
|605-432-6374
|Website:
|http://https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1077/
All Dates:
Enjoy a hike on the first day of 2020.
