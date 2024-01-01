First Day Hike - Sioux Falls
Jan 1, 2026
Start 2026 off right with a First Day Hike. This one-mile guided hike will showcase the winter nature of the park as well as the park's history. Park license required.
|Location:
|Good Earth State Park
|Map:
|26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-213-1036
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1031/
All Dates:
