First Day Hike - Watertown
Jan 1, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Snowshoe or cross-country ski hike down the Observation Trail. Snowshoes and skis provided. Park license required.
|Location:
|Pelican Lake Recreation Area
|Map:
|17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-882-5200
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1072/
All Dates:
Start the New Year off with a hike!
