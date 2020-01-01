Share |

First Day Hike - Watertown

Jan 1, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Snowshoe or cross-country ski hike down the Observation Trail. Snowshoes and skis provided. Park license required.


Location:   Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Map:   17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-882-5200
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1072/

Start the New Year off with a hike!

