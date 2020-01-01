Share |

First Day Nature Hike - Sioux Falls

Jan 1, 2020 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Start 2020 off right with a First Day Hike.  This one-mile guided hike will showcase the winter nature of the park as well as the park's history. Park license required. 


Location:   Good Earth State Park at Blood Run
Map:   26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Phone:   605-213-1036
Website:   http://https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1031/

All Dates:
Jan 1, 2020 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

One-mile guided hike.

Good Earth State Park at Blood Run
Good Earth State Park at Blood Run 26924 26924 480th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Search All Events By Day

January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable