First Free Friday - Sioux Falls

May 7, 2025

Join us for Free First Friday to explore our Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center at no cost. Each first Friday of the month, you can experience over 100 amazing exhibits.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000

