First Free Friday - Sioux Falls
Aug 1, 2025
Join us for Free First Friday to explore our Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center at no cost. Each first Friday of the month, you can experience over 100 amazing exhibits.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
All Dates:
May 7, 2025
Jul 4, 2025
Aug 1, 2025
