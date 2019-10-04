Share |

First Friday Reception - Sioux Falls

Oct 4, 2019 5:00 am - 8:00 am

Eastbank Gallery is at 8th and Railroad Center is Sioux Falls. Their First Friday show will feature alabaster sculptures by Jacob Harvey and Landscapes by Betty L. Beers. Their will be artist talks at 6:30 and a poetry reading by SD Poet Laureate Emeritis David Allen Evans.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

Oct 4, 2019 5:00 am - 8:00 am Reception on October 4. Artwork will be on display throughout the month of October.

