First Friday Reception - Sioux Falls
Oct 4, 2019 5:00 am - 8:00 am
Eastbank Gallery is at 8th and Railroad Center is Sioux Falls. Their First Friday show will feature alabaster sculptures by Jacob Harvey and Landscapes by Betty L. Beers. Their will be artist talks at 6:30 and a poetry reading by SD Poet Laureate Emeritis David Allen Evans.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery
|Map:
|401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
