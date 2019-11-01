Share |

First Friday Reception - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

November exhibits at the Eastbank Gallery will be new paintings by Sioux Falls artist, Cheryl Longseth and guest artists- sculptor Richard Krueger and photographer, Austin Poulos. The reception for thel artists will be on First Friday, November 1 from 5-8.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

