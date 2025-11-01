First Lutheran Annual Bazaar and Scandinavian Buffet - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2025 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

SCANDINAVIAN BUFFET AND ANNUAL BAZAAR

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 1, 2025 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH 12TH STREET & DAKOTA AVE, SIOUX FALLS



First Lutheran in Sioux Falls awakens early on the first Saturday in November, for this is Bazaar Day. By 7:00 am the flags are flying and in the Reformation Hall the women begin making sandwiches. In the kitchen a strong arm begins stirring the rommegrot. The coffee is brewing and the meatballs and sweet soup will be heating. The ris krem is ready. Thousands of rosettes have been made. And lefse! Some of this most popular item is buttered for serving, while the rest has been packaged for selling. Dozens of homemade pies and fancy cookies arrive for the Kaffe Stua as well as all types of baked goods and sweets for the Food Buttik. The tables are beautifully decorated and ready for serving.

All week shopkeepers have been decorating and setting up their wares on three floors. People in the congregation have been bringing in their handiwork, quilts, used books, and treasures from their attics.

At 8:30 am workers gather to thank God for all He has given them and to ask his blessing on their efforts today, FOR ALL PROCEEDS ARE GIVEN AWAY to local, state and national nonprofit organizations.

It is 9:00 am and the crowd is waiting. Everything is ready. See the handiwork, smell the coffee, taste the food and listen to the music. Experience the Bazaar!

Any questions, please contact First Lutheran Church at 605-336-3734 or check our website: flcsf.org