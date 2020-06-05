Fish Days - Lake Andes
Jun 5, 2020 - Jun 7, 2020
Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest, carnival, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, kids’ activities, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, street dance, co-ed softball tournament, bull-o-rama and motorcycle blessing.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Main St., Lake Andes, SD 57356
|Phone:
|605-487-7694
|Website:
|http://fishdays.wixsite.com/lakeandes
All Dates:
Festival.
