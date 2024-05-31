Fish Days - Lake Andes
May 31, 2024 - Jun 2, 2024
Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun May 31-June 2 in Lake Andes. The 89th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as lawn mower races, dart tournament, parade, kids games, fish fry, street dance, motorcycle blessing and more.
|Location:
|Citywide
|Map:
|Lake Andes South Dakota 57356
|Phone:
|(605) 487-7694
|Website:
|https://fishdays.wixsite.com/lakeandes
All Dates:
