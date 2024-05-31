Share |

Fish Days - Lake Andes

May 31, 2024 - Jun 2, 2024

Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun May 31-June 2 in Lake Andes. The 89th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as lawn mower races, dart tournament, parade, kids games, fish fry, street dance, motorcycle blessing and more.


Location:   Citywide
Map:   Lake Andes South Dakota 57356
Phone:   (605) 487-7694
Website:   https://fishdays.wixsite.com/lakeandes

Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun May 31-June 2 in Lake Andes. The 89th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as lawn mower races, dart tournament, parade, kids games, fish fry, street dance, motorcycle blessing and more.
