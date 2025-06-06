Fish Days - Lake Andes

Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025

Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun June 6-8th in Lake Andes. The 90th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as dueling pianos, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, street dance, bull-o-rama and motorcycle blessing.


Location:   Citywide
Map:   Lake Andes South Dakota 57356
Phone:   (605) 487-7694
Website:   https://fishdays.wixsite.com/lakeandes

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025

Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun June 6-8th in Lake Andes. The 90th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as dueling pianos, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, street dance, bull-o-rama and motorcycle blessing.
Citywide
Citywide 57356 Lake Andes South Dakota 57356

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable