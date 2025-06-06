Fish Days - Lake Andes
Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025
Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun June 6-8th in Lake Andes. The 90th annual Lake Andes Fish Days will be hosting the Queen and Lil Miss Fishy contest! Fish Days also hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as dueling pianos, dart tournament, karaoke, parade, fish dinner, bean bag tourney, car and motorcycle show, street dance, bull-o-rama and motorcycle blessing.
|Location:
|Citywide
|Map:
|Lake Andes South Dakota 57356
|Phone:
|(605) 487-7694
|Website:
|https://fishdays.wixsite.com/lakeandes
All Dates:
