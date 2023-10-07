Flea Market - Sioux Falls

Dec 2, 2023 - Dec 3, 2023





​Benson's Flea Market features everything you can imagine, big and little, old and new, heavy and light! As the longest running flea market in South Dakota, Benson's Flea Market is a nostalgic experience sure to bring back memories from childhood, stimulate excitement and provide hours of shopping entertainment. 65% of this show consists of antiques and collectibles, 15% is new items, and the rest is rummage sale type items. It is a collector's dream!



Benson's Flea Market features between 90-140 exhibitors monthly and fills the entire 30,000 sq. foot of the north room of the Expo Building located on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, SD. Each flea market draws in about 15% new exhibitors always keeping the variety fresh and exciting. Some of our exhibitors specialize and showcase new and used books, vintage jewelry, Tastefully Simple, Scentsy Candles, Mary Kay, Watkins, Coca-Cola items, beer signs, coins, antiques, furniture, Barbie dolls, Harley Davidson, Nascar, farm toys and everything you can imagine! October 7th 9am to 5pm October 8th 10am to 3pm.

Fee: $3.00 children 12 & under free