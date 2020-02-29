Share |

Florence Price Symphony No. 1 (concert) - Rapid City

Feb 29, 2020 7:30 pm

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performance featuring Florence B. Price's Symphony No. 1 & the Háry János Suite, plus the winner of the Young Artist competition.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
Website:   http://bhsymphony.org/spring1.html

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.

