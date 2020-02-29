Florence Price Symphony No. 1 (concert) - Rapid City
Feb 29, 2020 7:30 pm
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performance featuring Florence B. Price's Symphony No. 1 & the Háry János Suite, plus the winner of the Young Artist competition.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Email:
|boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
|Website:
|http://bhsymphony.org/spring1.html
All Dates:
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.
