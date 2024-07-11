Flutter Productions, a Black Hills Works enterprise, proudly presents: Rumpelstiltskin. - Rapid City

Share |

Flutter Productions, a Black Hills Works enterprise, proudly presents: Rumpelstiltskin.

Three times the Miller's daughter must spin straw into gold, and three times a mysterious man helps her, but at what cost? This reimagined story of vanity, greed, and the power of a name invites the whole family to spin some magic. July 11 – 14 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Tickets for Rumpelstiltskin available at https://performingartsrc.org/box-office/

 

Fee: $22.50


Location:   Rapid City Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   6053434550
Email:   cmoser@bhws.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillsworks.org/event/flutter-productions-presents-rumpelstiltskin/

Three times the Miller’s daughter must spin straw into gold, and three times a mysterious man helps her, but at what cost? This reimagined story of vanity, greed, and the power of a name invites the whole family to spin some magic.

