Flutter Productions, a Black Hills Works enterprise, proudly presents: Rumpelstiltskin. - Rapid City
Jul 12, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Flutter Productions, a Black Hills Works enterprise, proudly presents: Rumpelstiltskin.
Three times the Miller’s daughter must spin straw into gold, and three times a mysterious man helps her, but at what cost? This reimagined story of vanity, greed, and the power of a name invites the whole family to spin some magic. July 11 – 14 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Tickets for Rumpelstiltskin available at https://performingartsrc.org/box-office/
Fee: $22.50
|Location:
|Rapid City Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|6053434550
|Email:
|cmoser@bhws.com
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsworks.org/event/flutter-productions-presents-rumpelstiltskin/
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 12, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 13, 2024 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
