Flutterfest
Jun 10, 2023
Join us on Saturday, June 10, for our third annual Flutterfest!
As your GPZoo continues to focus on pollinator education and conservation, we wanted to introduce an educational event focused on pollinators, and specifically the butterfly. Join us for this event (cost included in admission) to learn a little more about the conservation program for the Dakota skipper butterfly at your GPZoo, and how YOU can help save pollinators in the wild!
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|Map:
|805 S. Kiwanis Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-7003
|Website:
|https://greatzoo.org/events/flutterfest
All Dates:
