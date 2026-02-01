Fly by Night - Rapid City

Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026

A musical by Will Connolly, Michael Mitnick, & Kim Rosenstock

1965, New York City (with the occasional detour to Hill City, South Dakota): a star-crossed prophecy leads two charming sisters, a luckless sandwich maker, and an eclectic cast of lovable characters inexorably towards the fateful November night when a historic blackout plunged the entire Northeast into darkness. There’s a lot of music. Just not a lot of light.

We’re excited to partner with the Rapid City Arts Council to present Fly by Night at the Dahl Arts Center!

hello@catalyst.art