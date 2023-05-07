Foreigner - Deadwood
Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with Ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You” just to name a few. They continue to sell out venues all over the world and on Sunday, May 7th they will bring their jam-packed live show to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ahead of their farewell tour.
|Location:
|Deadwood Mountain Grand
|Map:
|1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|(605) 559-1151
|Website:
|https://www.deadwood.com/event/__trashed-3/
All Dates:
May 7, 2023
