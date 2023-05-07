Foreigner - Deadwood

May 7, 2023

Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with Ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You” just to name a few. They continue to sell out venues all over the world and on Sunday, May 7th they will bring their jam-packed live show to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ahead of their farewell tour.