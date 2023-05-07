Share |

Foreigner - Deadwood

May 7, 2023

Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with Ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You” just to name a few. They continue to sell out venues all over the world and on Sunday, May 7th they will bring their jam-packed live show to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ahead of their farewell tour.


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   (605) 559-1151
Website:   https://www.deadwood.com/event/__trashed-3/

All Dates:
May 7, 2023

Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with Ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits, including “Feels Like The First Time,” “Cold As Ice”, “Long, Long Way From Home”, “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You” just to name a few. They continue to sell out venues ...
Deadwood Mountain Grand
Deadwood Mountain Grand 57732 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable