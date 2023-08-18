Share |

Forensic Science, the Art of Molecular Puzzles - Pierre

Aug 18, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Molecular Puzzles, Forensic Science at August 18 Discovery On Tap!

Pierre, S.D—The South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) is hosting Scott Lee this Friday, August 18, from 5:30-7:30pm, to share interesting molecular puzzles and how they impact forensic science. Join us at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, to learn more!

The presentation, “Forensic Science, the Art of Molecular Puzzles,” will cover the fundamentals of forensic toxicology and trace chemical analysis, falling in the realm of both science and technology. Lee, a Forensic Chemist with the South Dakota Public Health Laboratory, is passionate about puzzles and has an experience in a wide variety of analytical techniques and will lead attendees in an activity that dives into how molecules can solve big problems.

Discovery On Tap! is an outreach and development project of the SDDC that works to build upon its professional development and citizen science programs. Through Discovery On Tap!, we make hands-on STEM opportunities available to those who might only have a couple hours every month to consider the world around them or to think about how different aspects of STEM impact their lives. So, we invite anyone 21 and older to grab a drink and get curious with us. You will definitely have fun and maybe learn something new about prehistoric South Dakota!

The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org. Share your Discovery On Tap! experience on social media with the hashtag #discoveryontap


Location:   St. Charles Lounge
Map:   207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=74063

All Dates:
Aug 18, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Molecular Puzzles, Forensic Science at August 18 Discovery On Tap!Pierre, S.D—The South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) is hosting Scott Lee this Friday, August 18, from 5:30-7:30pm, to share interesting molecular puzzles and how they impact forensic science. Join us at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, to learn more! The presentation, “Forensic Science, the Art of Molecular ...
St. Charles Lounge
St. Charles Lounge 57501 207 E Capitol Ave #109, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable