Forensic Science, the Art of Molecular Puzzles - Pierre

Aug 18, 2023 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Molecular Puzzles, Forensic Science at August 18 Discovery On Tap!



Pierre, S.D—The South Dakota Discovery Center (SDDC) is hosting Scott Lee this Friday, August 18, from 5:30-7:30pm, to share interesting molecular puzzles and how they impact forensic science. Join us at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Avenue, to learn more!



The presentation, “Forensic Science, the Art of Molecular Puzzles,” will cover the fundamentals of forensic toxicology and trace chemical analysis, falling in the realm of both science and technology. Lee, a Forensic Chemist with the South Dakota Public Health Laboratory, is passionate about puzzles and has an experience in a wide variety of analytical techniques and will lead attendees in an activity that dives into how molecules can solve big problems.



Discovery On Tap! is an outreach and development project of the SDDC that works to build upon its professional development and citizen science programs. Through Discovery On Tap!, we make hands-on STEM opportunities available to those who might only have a couple hours every month to consider the world around them or to think about how different aspects of STEM impact their lives. So, we invite anyone 21 and older to grab a drink and get curious with us. You will definitely have fun and maybe learn something new about prehistoric South Dakota!



The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org. Share your Discovery On Tap! experience on social media with the hashtag #discoveryontap