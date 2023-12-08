Forever Plaid: "Plaid Tidings" - Spearfish

Dec 8, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” our boys are back to do their Christmas Special.



At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren’t sure why they’ve returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they’re needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the “Day-O” in Excelsis!



This truly “heaven-sent” holiday treat will lift audiences’ spirits and fill them with nostalgia for a bygone era of classic music sung in perfect harmony.



A variety of seating options are available for this event:



Balcony seating: $25 for advance reservations; $30 day of show.



Cabaret-style seating: Table seating on the main floor with treats and access to premium wine by the bottle. $40 per seat for advance reservations; $45 day of show



Historic Box seating: We’ve opened the historic opera boxes that flank the stage! These premium seats are extremely limited. Each box includes one complimentary bottle of wine and plate of hors d’ouvres. $75 per seat, advance reservations only.



A cash bar will also be available throughout the event.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

