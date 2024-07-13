Share |
Forever Simon & Garfunkle - Madison
Jul 13, 2024
Music concert.
|Location:
|Prairie Village Opera House
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy 34 Madison SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2024
Forever Simon & Garfunkle - Madison
Music concert.
Prairie Village Opera House
Prairie Village Opera House 45205 45205 SD Hwy 34 Madison SD 57042
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.