Forks, Corks and Kegs - Deadwood

Apr 5, 2019 - Apr 6, 2019

Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country as well as Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues across the town.


Location:   Deadwood
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876
Website:   http://www.deadwood.com/event/forks-corks-kegs/

All Dates:
Sample wine and beer from across the country and food from local venues.

 

