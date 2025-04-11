Forks, Corks and Kegs Festival - Deadwood
Apr 11, 2025 - Apr 12, 2025
If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don’t miss the annual Forks Corks & Kegs Festival in Historic Deadwood. Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country, along with your Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues throughout Deadwood. *Must be 21 to participate.* Tickets are limited!
|Location:
|Multiple Locations
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
All Dates:
Apr 11, 2025 - Apr 12, 2025
