Forks, Corks and Kegs Festival - Deadwood

Apr 11, 2025 - Apr 12, 2025

If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don’t miss the annual Forks Corks & Kegs Festival in Historic Deadwood. Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country, along with your Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues throughout Deadwood. *Must be 21 to participate.* Tickets are limited! 


Location:   Multiple Locations
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876

All Dates:
If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don't miss the annual Forks Corks & Kegs Festival in Historic Deadwood. Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country, along with your Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues throughout Deadwood. *Must be 21 to participate.* Tickets are limited! 
