Forks Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival

Apr 14, 2023 - Apr 15, 2023

If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don’t miss the 8th annual Forks Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival, April 8 & 9, 2022 in Historic Deadwood. Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country, along with your Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues throughout Deadwood. Each location will feature their chef’s finest culinary creation paired with the perfect complimentary beverage. Then head to the Grand Tasting, which features dozens of beer & wine varieties, and light hors d’oeuvres. *Must be 21 to participate.* Tickets are limited!