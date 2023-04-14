Forks Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival
Apr 14, 2023 - Apr 15, 2023
If you love fine food, wine and distinctive brews, don’t miss the 8th annual Forks Corks & Kegs: Food, Wine and Beer Festival, April 8 & 9, 2022 in Historic Deadwood. Sample a variety of beer and wine from all across the country, along with your Black Hills favorites as you make your way to various tasting venues throughout Deadwood. Each location will feature their chef’s finest culinary creation paired with the perfect complimentary beverage. Then head to the Grand Tasting, which features dozens of beer & wine varieties, and light hors d’oeuvres. *Must be 21 to participate.* Tickets are limited!
|Location:
|Multiple Locations
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|800-999-1876
|Website:
|http://DeadwoodWineFest.com
All Dates:
Apr 14, 2023 - Apr 15, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.