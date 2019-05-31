Share |

Fort Sisseton Historical Festival - Lake City

May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Military reenactments, arts, crafts, melodrama stage show, music, “The Way We Worked” traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian, buckskin traders and horse-drawn implements.


Location:   Fort Sisseton State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Email:   FortSisseton@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.travelsouthdakota.com/event-detail/fort-sisseton-historical-festival

May 31, 2019 - Jun 2, 2019

Fort Sisseton State Park
11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD 57247

