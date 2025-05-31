Fort Sisseton Lantern Tour - Lake City
Night tour around the Fort at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-910-4465
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/fort-sisseton-historic-state-park/
All Dates:
May 31, 2025
Jun 28, 2025
Jul 26, 2025
