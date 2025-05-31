Fort Sisseton Lantern Tour - Lake City

Jun 28, 2025

 

Night tour around the Fort at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
Phone:   605-910-4465
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/fort-sisseton-historic-state-park/

All Dates:
May 31, 2025
Jun 28, 2025
Jul 26, 2025

Night tour around the Fort at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park.
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park 11907 11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247

Search All Events By Day

May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable