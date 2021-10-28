Fossil Fright Night
Oct 28, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Get ready for a bonebed bash, complete with interactive activities, candy and spooky stories!
Admission:
(3) cans of food or $3.26 (donations go to the Hot Springs Food Pantry).
|Location:
|The Mammoth Site
|Map:
|1800 US 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|(605) 745-6017
|Email:
|news@mammothsite.org
|Website:
|https://www.mammothsite.org/
All Dates:
Oct 28, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
