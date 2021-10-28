Share |

Fossil Fright Night

Oct 28, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Get ready for a bonebed bash, complete with interactive activities, candy and spooky stories!

Admission:

(3) cans of food or $3.26 (donations go to the Hot Springs Food Pantry).


Location:   The Mammoth Site
Map:   1800 US 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   (605) 745-6017
Email:   news@mammothsite.org
Website:   https://www.mammothsite.org/

All Dates:
The Mammoth Site
The Mammoth Site 57747 1800 US 18 Bypass, Hot Springs, SD 57747

