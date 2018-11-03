Fourth Annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars - Sioux Falls

Nov 3, 2018 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us for the "Fourth Annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars" on Saturday, November 3rd from 6PM - 10PM at The District in Sioux Falls! This unique event features local celebrities and seasoned dance professionals that are partnered for a memorable fundraiser. The evening of Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars includes not only amazing dancing, but also heavy hors d'oeuvres, signature drinks, a silent auction and more - all to support NAMI Sioux Falls. This organization offers weekly support groups for individuals living with mental illness and their family members. For tickets to this years Fourth Annual Dancing with the Sioux Falls Stars event visit DancingWithTheSiouxFallsStars.com. For sponsorship details or to be a volunteer at the event, please contact Executive Director, Sara Lindquist at 605.610.7226 or Director@NAMISiouxFalls.org. We can't wait to see you there!

Fee: $75.00 - $2000.00