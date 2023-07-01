Fourth of July Military Appreciation Weekend! - Aberdeen

Jul 1, 2023 - Jul 4, 2023

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a blast at Allevity Entertainment!



We're rolling out the red, white, and fun for all our active and retired military heroes. From July 1st to July 4th, enjoy an exclusive 2-hour unlimited attractions package, absolutely FREE! Get your adrenaline pumping with heart-pounding laser tag battles, show off your bowling skills on our mini lanes, feel the thrill of bumper car rides, conquer new heights on our climbing wall, and unlock the excitement with a $12 arcade game card. Just remember to bring your military ID for this star-spangled offer.



Join us for a memorable Independence Day celebration filled with family, fun, and endless adventures!

Fee: $0