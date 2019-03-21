Share |

Freckleface Strawberry: the Musical - Sioux Falls

Mar 23, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts youth theater program presents Freckleface Strawberry. Freckleface Strawberry will do anything to get rid of her freckles, from scrubbing them with soap to caking on makeup — and even wearing a ski mask to school! Will her schoolmates realize that it's her under the mask? Will Freckleface be brave enough to finally face her complexion in the mirror? With the help of her loveable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different – and that's what makes everyone special.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-washington-pavilion-presents-freckleface-strawberry-musical

All Dates:
Mar 21, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 22, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 23, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Also showing at 2 p.m.
Mar 24, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Performance by the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts.

