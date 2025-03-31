Free Concert by The U.S. Army Field Band - Brookings

Mar 31, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

From coast to coast, come along for a musical celebration as The U.S. Army Field Band presents, “Sea to Shining Sea.” Pack up the family van and hit the road behind those famous tour buses as the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus tell enduring stories of Veterans, friendships, and the amazingly picturesque, and maybe sometimes bizarrely quirky, places that make America a road-tripper’s dream. Through exciting music and stunning visuals, be inspired to set out on your own journey exploring our great nation while honoring all those who answered the call to serve it.