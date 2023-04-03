Free Easter Eggg Scavenger Hunt-Aberdeen
Apr 3, 2023 - Apr 10, 2023
Allevity Entertainment is hosting a free scavenger egg hunt! The egg hunt starts on Monday, April 3rd and continues through Monday, April 10th. Go on an adventure around the Allevity building to find all the hidden Easter eggs. Participants who find the missing egg will be entered to win a $25 game card! Get your official Scavenger Hunt Card with instructions at the Allevity front desk, then let the hunt begin!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
