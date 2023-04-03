Share |

Free Easter Eggg Scavenger Hunt-Aberdeen

Apr 3, 2023 - Apr 10, 2023

Allevity Entertainment is hosting a free scavenger egg hunt! The egg hunt starts on Monday, April 3rd and continues through Monday, April 10th. Go on an adventure around the Allevity building to find all the hidden Easter eggs. Participants who find the missing egg will be entered to win a $25 game card! Get your official Scavenger Hunt Card with instructions at the Allevity front desk, then let the hunt begin!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Apr 3, 2023 - Apr 10, 2023

Allevity Entertainment is hosting a free Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt!

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable