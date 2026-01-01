FREE Family Fun Day - Brookings

Jan 31, 2026 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with our FREE Family Fun Day! The Agricultural Heritage museum is partnering with the South Dakota Art Museum for a morning filled with Valentine’s Day themed crafts, activities, and more. This event is FREE and open to the public. A parent or other responsible adult must attend with minors.



The Agricultural Heritage Museum is located at 977 11th St, Brookings and the Art Museum is located at 1036 Medary Ave, Brookings. Parking is available at both locations.