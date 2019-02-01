Free First Friday - Sioux Falls
Mar 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us for Free First Fridays, whether you are new to the area, new to the Pavilion or even a regular visitor!
• Free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center
• Various science activities including Avera Stage Science and fascinating demonstrations with our science center interactors
• Exciting scavenger hunts and artist receptions in the Visual Arts Center
• Discounted tickets to educational films in the Wells Fargo CineDome
• Great prize drawings, such as free memberships, show tickets, special event promotions and more
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/free-first-friday
All Dates:
Feb 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mar 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 3, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 7, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 4, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 1, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec 6, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
