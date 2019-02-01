Free First Friday - Sioux Falls

Apr 5, 2019 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for Free First Fridays, whether you are new to the area, new to the Pavilion or even a regular visitor!

• Free admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center

• Various science activities including Avera Stage Science and fascinating demonstrations with our science center interactors

• Exciting scavenger hunts and artist receptions in the Visual Arts Center

• Discounted tickets to educational films in the Wells Fargo CineDome

• Great prize drawings, such as free memberships, show tickets, special event promotions and more