Free Style Fiber Arts - Brookings
Oct 16, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Students will create their own loom and/or work from a piece of fabric and experiment with different ways of self expression by “drawing with yarn”. Explore open-ended weaving techniques and create a wall hanging sampler. Open to students in 5th grade – adults, working together or individually.
Instructor: Noelle V
Fee: $65
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Oct 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 16, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Create your own loom and experiment with different ways of self expression through yarn.
