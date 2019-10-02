Free Style Fiber Arts - Brookings

Share |

Students will create their own loom and/or work from a piece of fabric and experiment with different ways of self expression by “drawing with yarn”. Explore open-ended weaving techniques and create a wall hanging sampler. Open to students in 5th grade – adults, working together or individually.

Instructor: Noelle V

Fee: $65


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

All Dates:
Oct 2, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 9, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Oct 16, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Create your own loom and experiment with different ways of self expression through yarn.

