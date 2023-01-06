Friday Night Skate Night
Feb 3, 2023
Skate Nights - Jan 6th, Feb 3rd, Mar 3rd, April 14th - 4:30 - 7:30 PM $8/Skater & $3/Spectator. Skip the line and Pre - Register Today!
|Location:
|Spearfish Recreation & Aquatics Center
|Map:
|122 Recreation Ln, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|(605) 722-1430
|Website:
|https://www.cityofspearfish.com/710/Programs
All Dates:
Jan 6, 2023
Feb 3, 2023
Mar 3, 2023
