Friday Night Skate Night

Mar 3, 2023

Skate Nights -  Jan 6th, Feb 3rd, Mar 3rd, April 14th -  4:30 - 7:30 PM $8/Skater & $3/Spectator. Skip the line and Pre - Register Today!  

 


Location:   Spearfish Recreation & Aquatics Center
Map:   122 Recreation Ln, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 722-1430
Website:   https://www.cityofspearfish.com/710/Programs

All Dates:
Jan 6, 2023
Feb 3, 2023
Mar 3, 2023

Skate Nights -  Jan 6th, Feb 3rd, Mar 3rd, April 14th -  4:30 - 7:30 PM $8/Skater & $3/Spectator. Skip the line and Pre - Register Today!    
Spearfish Recreation & Aquatics Center
122 Recreation Ln, Spearfish, SD 57783

