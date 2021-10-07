Share |

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody - Sioux Falls

Oct 7, 2021 - Oct 10, 2021

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.

It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! FRIENDS! The Musical Parody recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced musical filled romp.

 

Fee: $0


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N. Phillips Avenue., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Oct 7, 2021 - Oct 10, 2021 DATE TIMES: October 7-9, 2021 | 7:30 p.m. October 9 & 10, 2021 | 2 p.m.

Orpheum Theater Center
