Frontier Christmas - Lake City
Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Crafts, Carols, and Sleigh Rides! Come celebrate a good old fashioned Christmas with us this December 14th!
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave, Lake City, South Dakota 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Website:
|http://fortsisseton@state.sd.us
All Dates:
