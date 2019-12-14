Share |

Frontier Christmas - Lake City

Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Crafts, Carols, and Sleigh Rides! Come celebrate a good old fashioned Christmas with us this December 14th!


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Map:   11907 434th Ave, Lake City, South Dakota 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Website:   http://fortsisseton@state.sd.us

All Dates:
Dec 14, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Crafts, Carols, and Sleigh Rides! Come celebrate a good old fashioned Christmas with us this December 14th!
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
Fort Sisseton Historic State Park 11907 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, South Dakota 57247

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable