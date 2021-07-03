Share |

Frontier Days - Interior

Jul 3, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021

Rodeo at 7pm each night, street dances each night, Hog Roast competition and parade July 4th at 1pm and fireworks on the 4th after the rodeo.

 


Location:   Interior Rodeo Grounds
Map:   E. Hwy 44, Interior, SD 57750
Phone:   605-441-6027
Email:   wilsonrodeo@goldenwest.net

