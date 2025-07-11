Frontier Days - White River

Jul 11, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025

Come see the rodeo to get a taste of the old west on your vacation.

The annual event includes ranch bronc riding, parade and a bowery dance.


Location:   Frontier Rodeo Arena, Main Street White River
Map:   27007 US-83, White River, SD 57579
Phone:   (605) 530-0989
Website:   http://www.ottermanpost94.org/FrontierDaysAbout.aspx

All Dates:
Jul 11, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025

Come see the rodeo to get a taste of the old west on your vacation. The annual event includes ranch bronc riding, parade and a bowery dance.
Frontier Rodeo Arena, Main Street White River
Frontier Rodeo Arena, Main Street White River 27007 27007 US-83, White River, SD 57579

Search All Events By Day

July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Articles

A Strange Fascination

Web Design by Buildable