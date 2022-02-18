Share |

Frost Fest at McCrory

Feb 18, 2022 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Join us for Frost Fest at McCrory!

Friday February 18: 10am -7 pm
Saturday February 19 & Sunday February 20: 2pm- 7pm

FREE Admission
Dogs just $1
BRRRRing on the Lights ( Garden Glow Re-ignited) 5pm-7pm each night

Various activities:
Scavenger hunts
bird watching
board games & puzzles
kids’ crafts


Location:   McCrory Gardens
Map:   631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6707
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens

All Dates:
Feb 18, 2022 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 19, 2022 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

McCrory Gardens
McCrory Gardens 57007 631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007

