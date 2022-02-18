Frost Fest at McCrory
Feb 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Join us for Frost Fest at McCrory!
Friday February 18: 10am -7 pm
Saturday February 19 & Sunday February 20: 2pm- 7pm
FREE Admission
Dogs just $1
BRRRRing on the Lights ( Garden Glow Re-ignited) 5pm-7pm each night
Various activities:
Scavenger hunts
bird watching
board games & puzzles
kids’ crafts
|Location:
|McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6707
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens
All Dates:
Feb 18, 2022 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 19, 2022 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 20, 2022 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.