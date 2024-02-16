Frost Fest - Brookings

Feb 16, 2024 - Feb 19, 2024

Frost Fest offers a variety of events to celebrate the season and embrace the chill. An indoor farmers market, featuring 28 local vendors will take place at the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum. The Brookings Arts Council will host a Frost Fest Art Market filled with work of all kinds from many local artists. Entertain the kids with Winter Prairie Play or a Snow Ball hosted by the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. Tee’d Off is hosting a Frost Fest indoor golf tournament. And many more family-friendly events and activities.

Frost Fest is held annually on the third weekend in February and is made possible by the following partners: Brookings Arts Council, South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, Brookings Farmers Market, Children’s Museum of South Dakota, South Dakota Art Museum, McCrory Gardens, Brookings Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, Brookings Curling Club, Tee’d Off Golf Simulators and Visit Brookings.

A full schedule of events follows and is also located on the Visit Brookings website, http://www.visitbrookingssd. com/frostfest