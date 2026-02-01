Frost Fest - Brookings

Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 16, 2026

The Visit Brookings office, along with local attractions, businesses and organizations, is gearing up for three days of winter fun during the 12th annual Frost Fest, taking place February 13–16, 2026. This community tradition offers a mix of indoor and outdoor activities at locations throughout Brookings, with many events available at no or low cost.

Frost Fest is all about celebrating the season and embracing the chill! Highlights include an indoor farmers market featuring 28 local vendors at the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, a Frost Fest Art Market at the Brookings Arts Council and family-friendly favorites like Winter Prairie Play and the Snow Ball at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. Sports enthusiasts can test their skills at the Frost Fest Golf Lessons at Tee’d Off and Frost Fest Learn to Curl hosted by the Brookings Curling Club. And that’s just the beginning— there’s frosty fun everyone!

Held annually on the third weekend in February, Frost Fest is made possible through the collaboration of local partners, including the Brookings Arts Council, South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, Brookings Farmers Market, Children’s Museum of South Dakota, South Dakota Art Museum, McCrory Gardens, Brookings Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, Brookings Curling Club, Tee’d Off Golf Simulators and Visit Brookings.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.visitbrookingssd.com/frostfest.