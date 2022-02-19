Share |

Frost Fest Farmers Market

Feb 19, 2022 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Join the museum and the Brookings Farmers Market for our 3rd annual Frost Fest Farmers Market! Held during Brookings’ Frost Fest, we will have a variety of vendors selling their products – in previous year’s we’ve had fresh produce, baked goods, canned items, fresh coffee and smoothies, handmade items, and much more!

Check https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2022/02/frost-fest-farmers-market for a full list of vendors.


Location:   South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
Map:   977 11th Street Brookings, SD 57007 United States
Phone:   (605) 688-6226
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-agricultural-heritage-museum

All Dates:
Feb 19, 2022 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Join the museum and the Brookings Farmers Market for our 3rd annual Frost Fest Farmers Market! Held during Brookings’ Frost Fest, we will have a variety of vendors selling their products – in previous year’s we’ve had fresh produce, baked goods, canned items, fresh coffee and smoothies, handmade items, and much more! Check https://www.sdstate.edu/events/2022/02/frost-fest-farmers-market ...
South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum 57007 977 11th Street Brookings, SD 57007 United States

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable