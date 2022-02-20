Share |

Frost Fest Open Skate

Feb 20, 2022 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

The Brookings Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting open skate between the hours of 4 and 6 pm on Sunday, February 20th at the Larson Ice Center. Admission and skate rentals are each $5.


Location:   Larson Ice Center
Map:   924 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   (605) 692-6090
Website:   https://www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov

All Dates:
Feb 20, 2022 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

The Brookings Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting open skate between the hours of 4 and 6 pm on Sunday, February 20th at the Larson Ice Center. Admission and skate rentals are each $5.
Larson Ice Center
Larson Ice Center 57006 924 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable