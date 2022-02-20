Frost Fest Open Skate
Feb 20, 2022 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
The Brookings Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting open skate between the hours of 4 and 6 pm on Sunday, February 20th at the Larson Ice Center. Admission and skate rentals are each $5.
|Location:
|Larson Ice Center
|Map:
|924 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|(605) 692-6090
|Website:
|https://www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov
All Dates:
